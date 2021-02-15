X

Coronavirus: Snow postpones Premier Health vaccine clinic

An employee of the vaccination centre of the Salzlandkreis injects a woman with a vaccination dose against the Corona virus in Stassfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Parallel to the tightened Corona rules, vaccination has been intensified in the fight against the pandemic in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)
Credit: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Local News | 36 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Premier Health is postponing a coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for today due to snow and inclement weather.

Anyone who is scheduled to be vaccinated today, Feb. 15, or who is scheduled to be vaccinated later this week and feels they need to reschedule their appointment should call Premier Health at 937-276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Premier Health will be reaching out to anyone who has vaccine appointments today to reschedule.

As much as 12 inches of snow is expected to fall by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Heavy, rapid accumulation is forecasted between 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday.

