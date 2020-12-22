Coronavirus vaccine arrives in Dayton

Ohio is scheduled to receive 89,700 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Christmas Eve, 19,500 shots more than what the state expected, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Initially, Ohio was set to receive about 271,000 total Pfizer vaccines this week, but details announced on Friday revealed that the state would receive nearly half that at 140,400.

An additional 69,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine are scheduled to arrive this week also.

The new shipments will go to hospitals that did not get vaccinations from the first shipment, according to ODH.