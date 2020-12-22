Coronavirus vaccine arrives in Dayton

Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital were among the first hospitals on Tuesday to administer a federally approved coronavirus vaccine to employees in Dayton.
Premier Health’s main campus received 4,300 doses of the COVID vaccine produced by Moderna on Tuesday and began administering the first of the two-dose regimen to frontline workers on Tuesday afternoon.
Dayton Children’s Hospital received 1,300 doses Tuesday of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and also began vaccinating employees Tuesday afternoon.
Among the first vaccinated was Dr. Vipul Patel, chief of critical care.
“I am absolutely excited,” Patel stated after getting the vaccine. “I’m thankful for the scientists that made this possible for all of us.”
Ohio is scheduled to receive 89,700 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Christmas Eve, 19,500 shots more than what the state expected, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Initially, Ohio was set to receive about 271,000 total Pfizer vaccines this week, but details announced on Friday revealed that the state would receive nearly half that at 140,400.
An additional 69,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine are scheduled to arrive this week also.
The new shipments will go to hospitals that did not get vaccinations from the first shipment, according to ODH.