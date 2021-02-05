X

Coronavirus: Montgomery County vaccine clinic full, registration closed

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County started coronavirus vaccinations for Phase 1B at the Dayton Convention Center on Jan. 20, 2021.
By Kristen Spicker

Registration for a coronavirus vaccine clinic for Montgomery County resident ages 65 is closed after spots filled up Friday morning.

Signups opened at 8:30 a.m. and were full as of an 8:45 a.m. posted on Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County’s website.

The clinic is Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center.

Patients must being proof of residency to the vaccine clinic. People younger than 65 may accompany those scheduled to be vaccinated, but will not be able to get the vaccine.

Participants will be seated and socially distanced during the vaccine and recovery process.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and other local providers, visit https://www.phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information.

