Coronavirus: Who has been vaccinated in Clark County?

41,666 people have had one dose of the vaccine as of Saturday, the ODH reported. In the past 24 hours, 326 people in Clark County received their first dose and 256 people completed the vaccine.

4,819 people over the age of 80 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, approximately 74 percent of the county’s 80+ population. 7,648 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have been vaccinated, approximately 42 percent of the county’s population in that age range. Just under 69 percent of the population aged 80 and up have completed the vaccine, the ODH reported. Only 19 percent of the population between ages 50 and 59 have completed their vaccine.