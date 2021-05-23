Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Warren County?

Approximately 21,499 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have had at least one vaccine dose, or about 64% of the population within that age range. About 19,720 people within that age range have completed the vaccine, or about 58.73% of the population within that age range has been vaccinated.

About 13% of the population between the ages of 0 and 19 have started their vaccine dose as of Saturday, approximately 8,186 people. 7.33% of the population aged 0 to 19 have completed their vaccine dose, or about 4,575 people, the ODH reported.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently expanded Pfizer vaccine eligibility to those aged 12-15. Previously, the vaccine was approved for those aged 16 and up. There is no details on a breakdown of ages between 0 and 19 on the ODH’s website.

To schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to enter the drawings and to schedule a vaccine appointment.