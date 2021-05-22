Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Montgomery County?

Nearly 80 percent of the county’s population between the ages of 70 and 74 have started their vaccine dose and about 74 percent of the age group has completed their dose.

The ODH reported that 38,169 people between the ages of 50 and 59, or 55 percent of those in that age range, have started their coronavirus vaccine and 34,238 people in the age group have completed their dose, just under 50 percent of the county’s population within that age range.

As of Saturday, just under 10,000 people between the ages of 0 and 19 have started their vaccine dose, or 7.61% of the county’s population in that age range. Just over 6,000 people in the youngest age group have finished their dose, or 4.64% of those in Montgomery County in that age range.

Explore Public Health announces upcoming COVID vaccine clinics in Montgomery County

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently expanded Pfizer vaccine eligibility to those aged 12-15. Previously, the vaccine was approved for those aged 16 and up. There is no details on a breakdown of ages between 0 and 19 on the ODH’s website.

To schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to enter the drawings and to schedule a vaccine appointment.