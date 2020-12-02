Coroner: Miami Twp. man died from sharp force injuries

The death of a Miami Twp. man found by his daughter in a Vienna Parkway home has been ruled a homicide by Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
Jack Gilbert, 80, died from multiple sharp force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Vienna Parkway around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 after Gilbert’s daughter called 911.
She told dispatchers she thought he had shot himself, but didn’t see a gun, according to dispatch records. The garage door at the home was up and no one else was at the home.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.