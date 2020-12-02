Death of UD student ruled an accident; police to present findings to prosecutors

The death of a 19-year-old University of Dayton student who died after he fell from a pickup truck in September has been ruled an accident by Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger
Michael Currin died from from blunt force injury to the head, according to a release Wednesday from the coroner’s office.
“The Dayton Police Department is aware of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office releasing a cause and manner of death for Michael Currin,” read a statement from police. “This development has provided our detectives with information needed to finalize our investigation into Michael’s tragic death. Detectives will be meeting with prosecutors in the near future and sharing our findings with them.”
An initial investigation by police revealed that on Sept. 20 Currin was on his way to pickup food from a pizza place on Wayne Avenue. While walking, he accepted a ride from the driver of a pickup truck, sitting in the bed of the truck.
About a mile into the trip, Currin fell out of the moving truck and into the road, police said. The driver of the truck did not stop or call to report his fall. Instead, a woman called 911 when she found Currin in the road.
Police previously said they spoke to the occupants of the truck and had a warrant to search the vehicle.
Currin, a freshman at UD, was from Cincinnati and a standout basketball player at Moeller High School.
“Michael was a member of our University of Dayton family as a student and as a son and grandson of former UD athletics greats,” read a statement from UD men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant. “The words ‘keep going’ are ones that were important to Michael in his life and they are words that will echo on our campus.”