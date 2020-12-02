Death of UD student ruled an accident; police to present findings to prosecutors

Michael Currin died from from blunt force injury to the head, according to a release Wednesday from the coroner’s office.

“The Dayton Police Department is aware of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office releasing a cause and manner of death for Michael Currin,” read a statement from police. “This development has provided our detectives with information needed to finalize our investigation into Michael’s tragic death. Detectives will be meeting with prosecutors in the near future and sharing our findings with them.”