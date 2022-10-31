Costco in Liberty Twp. to open in mid-November

The surrounding 88-acre mixed use Freedom Pointe development, which is the second most expensive in Liberty Twp. history, also will include a new SR 129 highway interchange connector with Interstate 75.

“Everything is on schedule,” Dan Wheeler, owner of Target Management & Leasing and site developer for the project surrounding the new Costco told the Journal-News recently.

A retail strip of businesses will see its start of construction in spring 2023, he said.

His company is now focusing on roadways and infrastructure of the project, said Wheeler.

The finished Freedom Pointe development will eventually include restaurants, 402 upscale apartments, other retail businesses, medical and other professional offices and a hotel at the southern border of Liberty Twp. across Liberty Way from the Voice of America Metro Park in West Chester Twp.