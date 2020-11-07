Court: DPS must pay attorney fees in ex-treasurer’s four-year legal fight

The school board had listed the purpose of the 2016 special meeting as considering recommendations from the superintendent or treasurer, when the actual plan — to discuss non-renewing the pair’s contracts — was known in advance, according to an affidavit from then-school board President Adil Baguirov.

Dayton school board President Adil Baguirov (center) presides over a Feb. 23, 2016 special meeting where the school board voted to non-renew the contract of district treasurer Craig Jones. JEREMY P. KELLEY / STAFF

Welbaum’s opinion says the school board modified the agenda the day after the meeting by adding the non-renewal resolutions as agenda items, while keeping the agenda’s original date.

“We are not aware of any case law permitting public bodies to mislead the public by including language in notices that disguises what the public body actually intends to do,” Welbaum wrote.

Ohio law says that when a court rules against a public body like a school board in an open meetings law case, that body must pay the suing party reasonable attorney’s fees.

The appeals court said the two possible exceptions do not apply in the DPS-Jones case, so they remanded the case back to Dankof’s court to determine the final amount DPS will pay to cover the services of Jones' attorney, Dennis Pergram.