COVID-19: Fairborn schools to stop bus transportation until Nov. 30

The district has been hit by multiple cases with students and employees that have forced bus drivers to quarantine.

School will still be in session, and students can attend school in-person or virtually through Google Classroom if their families can not arrange transportation, the district said. Families who indicated they needed help getting WiFi in their back-to-school paperwork are able to get free internet service through Spectrum, Pam Gayheart, a spokeswoman for Fairborn schools, said.