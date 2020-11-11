COVID-19: Fairborn schools to stop bus transportation until Nov. 30

Fairborn schools announced Wednesday the district will not provide student busing to schools until Nov. 30 due to COVID-19.
The district has been hit by multiple cases with students and employees that have forced bus drivers to quarantine.
School will still be in session, and students can attend school in-person or virtually through Google Classroom if their families can not arrange transportation, the district said. Families who indicated they needed help getting WiFi in their back-to-school paperwork are able to get free internet service through Spectrum, Pam Gayheart, a spokeswoman for Fairborn schools, said.
The lack of transportation affects all Fairborn schools, students with disabilities, Career Center students and private school students, the district said.
Gayheart said Wednesday she did not know the exact number of bus drivers who were quarantining as of Wednesday, but it was significant enough that the entire transportation department is shut down, she said.
Fairborn doesn’t have many substitute bus drivers on a good day, so having bus drivers quarantining makes things worse, Gayheart said on Monday. Superintendent Gene Lolli said about 10 school bus drivers were quarantined as of Monday.
Kettering and Troy schools have also had problems transporting students due to a lack of bus drivers and coronavirus concerns.
Bonnie Meibers contributed to this report.