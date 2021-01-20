COVID vaccinations: What you need to know about more doses, new clinics now available

A spokesman for Premier Health said these nearly 4,000 doses are being released following new guidance from the state. These doses are on top of the 1,100 doses Premier already scheduled to distribute this week at more traditional clinics.

Vehicles line up at the University of Dayton Arena Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021 for a drive thru COVID-19 vaccine distribution. . Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“We encourage everyone to have patience; every vaccination moves us one step closer toward ending this pandemic and allowing us all to safely spend time with friends and family who aren’t part of our household,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, in an emailed statement.

The drive-thrus will have everything a normal clinic would, the Premier Health spokesman said.

Vaccine recipients will not need to leave their cars during the process. After receiving their shot, people will park in a designated area for 15 minutes so they can be monitored by health professionals for any reaction to the vaccine and receive information about second dose appointments. Anybody who needs assistance is asked to honk their horn and use their hazard lights.

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County is also getting creative to accommodate the older members of Phase 1B, many of whom have trouble standing long periods or walking far distances.

The department administered vaccines to approximately 600 area residents 80 years and older at its first Phase 1B clinic Wednesday held in the Dayton Convention Center.

Hundreds of people arrived at the Dayton Convention Center Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021, for the COVID-19 vaccination. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The clinic looked different than the events held by Public Health previously to vaccinate EMS personnel. Instead of standing or periodically moving stations, vaccine recipients sat in spaced-out chairs as Public Health employees came to them with registration info and the shot.

Wheelchairs and volunteers were made available to recipients who needed help getting from their vehicle to the clinic. Recipients were also allowed to bring one person with them.

Michael Whitesell, 81, of Englewood, receives his COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare worker Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021 at the Dayton Convention Center. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Michael Whitesell, 81, of Englewood, was a recipient at Public Health’s clinic Wednesday morning.

“I feel great,” he said after receiving the shot. “I’m ready to get back to normal.”

Area health departments, hospitals, health centers and pharmacies will announce additional vaccine appointments as doses are allotted to them. Providers are not told more than a week in advance, often less, how many doses they will receive.

Greene County

Greene County Public Health will hold its first clinic on Thursday for residents 80 years and older. Eligible individuals must sign up to receive notification by phone to attend. The clinic will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the former Greene County Career Center at 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia. To sign up for the clinic and to be notified of future clinics, visit healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19/signup.

Greene County residents do not have to sign up for each vaccine clinic. Once they register they will be on a rolling list carried over as Greene County Public Health gets more shipments.

Miami County

Miami County Public Health is reopening registration for vaccine appointments at 9 a.m. Thursday for next week’s clinics. Register online at miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or by calling 937-573-3461. Ohioans 75 years and older are eligible to receive the shot next week. Registration will close once next week’s appointments are full. Individuals cannot register early or make future appointments.