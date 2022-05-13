Norfolk Southern: No HAZMAT situation resulted from Clark County train derailment

Crews on Friday continued cleaning up the scene more than 10 hours after a train derailed in Clark County’s Mad River Twp. on Thursday.
The incident happened about a quarter-mile from Old Mill Road in Mad River Twp., and it involved a Norfolk Southern train. No one was injured, and the cleanup is expected to be complete by late afternoon, a company spokesman said.
Of the more than 100 cars in the train, 26 were derailed, said Connor Spielmaker of Norfolk Southern. He noted that no HAZMAT situations resulted from the derailment.
People living near the tracks reported hearing a series of booms Thursday evening, as well as seeing cars in the nearby river and seeing the train at a full stop.
“I felt my entire house shake,” said Pamela Diehl, who has lived near the tracks for 10 years.
Diehl said she could hear the sound of cars hitting one another, but not in the way she has heard them jostle as they make their ways down the tracks.
Shortly after the incident, crews responded to the scene along with additional support to rerail cars and otherwise clear the scene shortly
The Enon-Mad River Twp. Fire Department and EMS asked residents on social media to avoid the area of Lower Valley Pike and Old Mill Road while they work.
It’s not clear what led up to the crash. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.