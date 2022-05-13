Norfolk Southern: No HAZMAT situation resulted from Clark County train derailment

“I felt my entire house shake,” said Pamela Diehl, who has lived near the tracks for 10 years.

Diehl said she could hear the sound of cars hitting one another, but not in the way she has heard them jostle as they make their ways down the tracks.

Shortly after the incident, crews responded to the scene along with additional support to rerail cars and otherwise clear the scene shortly

The Enon-Mad River Twp. Fire Department and EMS asked residents on social media to avoid the area of Lower Valley Pike and Old Mill Road while they work.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.