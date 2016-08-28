Darke Co. coach arrested on alleged sex charge

A high school basketball coach in Darke County has been arrested on an alleged sex charge as a school authority figure.
Eric Reaver Beisner, 26, coach of the Ansonia boy’s junior varsity basketball team, is being held in the Darke County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery.
Beisner was arrested in Ansonia shortly after midnight, according to jail records.
Details of the investigation were not immediately available from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
We are working to talk with a school district official about this arrest.
Beisner is scheduled for a video arraignment on Wednesday in Darke County Common Pleas Court.