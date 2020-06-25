X

Body found in Fairborn dumpster; death investigation underway

Local News
By
June 25, 2020

A death investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday night inside a dumpster behind a Fairborn apartment complex.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. to the Arlington Village Apartments in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

There, they found a man’s body inside the dumpster. A handgun was found near the man.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office also is investigating.

The man’s name has not been released, and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public, Fairborn police stated in a news release issued Thursday.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

