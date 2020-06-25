Body found in Fairborn dumpster; death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday night inside a dumpster behind a Fairborn apartment complex.
Police were called just before 8 p.m. to the Arlington Village Apartments in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
There, they found a man’s body inside the dumpster. A handgun was found near the man.
The Greene County Coroner’s Office also is investigating.
The man’s name has not been released, and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public, Fairborn police stated in a news release issued Thursday.
In Other News
1
23 die in crashes over Memorial Day holiday weekend in Ohio, deadliest...
2
3 area teens killed in crashes since Saturday
3
Dayton teen killed in Warren County crash; Woman suffers serious...
4
Bill would restore Medicaid benefits for inmates - and cut burden on...
5
I-675 South reopens in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital
About the Author