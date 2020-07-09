Former Dayton city commissioner Joey Williams released early from prison

Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams was released early from prison and transferred to community confinement on Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons public affairs office confirmed Wednesday.
Williams, who had been incarcerated at the federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced to 12 months in prison. His term was to end on March 16, 2021.
Community confinement means he is either in home confinement or a residential reentry center, but the bureau of prisons cited privacy reasons and would not say where Williams is nor why he was released from prison.
Williams, 54, and his attorney could not be reached for comment. A woman who answered the door at Williams’ Dayton home on Wednesday said he was not available and declined to confirm if he had been released to home confinement.
Last year Williams pleaded guilty to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe. He was sentenced in January by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose to 12 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, the first six months of which were to be on home confinement.
Williams was also ordered to pay $28,000 restitution for free home improvements he accepted in exchange for using his influence as a city commissioner in 2015 to help a demolition contractor get $150,000 in contracts from the city of Dayton and CityWide Development Corp., according to court documents.
Williams served 16 years on city commission and eight on the Dayton Public Schools board. He was president of the Dayton market for Key Bank, but his employment ended after his indictment in 2019.
Williams is one of seven people indicted in a federal public corruption investigation in the Dayton region that was unveiled last year. Three of them, including Williams, were convicted, three have pleaded not guilty and one has not yet appeared in court.
Former state Rep. Clayton Luckie, also convicted in the probe, was released as scheduled from prison earlier this year.
Luckie, 56, also served his four month sentence at the federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky, after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud in a scheme involving the city of Dayton’s disadvantaged business program.
He also must serve four months home detention, three years of supervised release and do 100 hours of community service.
