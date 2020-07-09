Former Dayton city commissioner Joey Williams released early from prison

Last year Williams pleaded guilty to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe. He was sentenced in January by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose to 12 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, the first six months of which were to be on home confinement.

Joey Williams, former Dayton city commissioner

Williams was also ordered to pay $28,000 restitution for free home improvements he accepted in exchange for using his influence as a city commissioner in 2015 to help a demolition contractor get $150,000 in contracts from the city of Dayton and CityWide Development Corp., according to court documents.

Williams served 16 years on city commission and eight on the Dayton Public Schools board. He was president of the Dayton market for Key Bank, but his employment ended after his indictment in 2019.

Williams is one of seven people indicted in a federal public corruption investigation in the Dayton region that was unveiled last year. Three of them, including Williams, were convicted, three have pleaded not guilty and one has not yet appeared in court.

Former state Rep. Clayton Luckie, also convicted in the probe, was released as scheduled from prison earlier this year.

Former State Rep. Clayton Luckie spoke to Dayton Daily News and News Center 7 reporters in November about his conviction on a federal mail fraud charge. Staff photo

Luckie, 56, also served his four month sentence at the federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky, after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud in a scheme involving the city of Dayton’s disadvantaged business program.

He also must serve four months home detention, three years of supervised release and do 100 hours of community service.

