Former state Rep. Clayton Luckie released from federal prison

Luckie was one of seven people indicted by the federal government in 2019 on charges related to public corruption in Dayton.

Luckie, a Dayton Democrat who served 10 years on the Dayton Public Schools board and seven years in the Ohio House, owns Kierston Olivia LLC, which provides storage services.

He admitted he received $2,000 in an effort to defraud the city of Dayton by using its disadvantaged business program to help a nondisadvantaged demolition contractor fraudulently complete city contracts between June 2016 and January 2017, according to court documents.

Luckie had an affiliation with another company — identified only as Corporation A in court documents — that was not in the demolition or construction industry. He used that company’s name to make it appear that a disadvantaged business had done demolition and debris removal when that work had actually been done by a company identified as Corporation B, according to documents Luckie signed when he pleaded guilty.

Clayton Luckie spoke to reporters in November 2019. Staff photo

Luckie and federal officials have declined to name the companies involved.

After sentencing Luckie told this news organization that he had done nothing wrong and that he wanted a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, 54, was also convicted in the federal probe and is serving his sentence at the Ashland, Kentucky, prison. He is scheduled for release on March 16, 2021, according to federal prison records.

Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams (right) and his attorney, Patrick John Hanley (left), leave the federal court building in Dayton after Williams on Sept. 27, 2019 pleaded guilty to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe. LYNN HULSEY/Staff

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe and in January was sentenced to 12 months in prison followed by two years supervised release, ordered to pay $28,000 restitution and perform 80 hours of community service.

Former city employee RoShawn Winburn, 46, of Huber Heights is awaiting sentencing on July 29. He pleaded guilty in February to one count of corruptly soliciting a bribe.

RoShawn Winburn

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins, pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial on July 27 on three counts mail fraud and one count wire fraud.

Also indicted were Steve Rauch, 64, of Germantown, owner of Steve Rauch Inc.; former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron, 71 of Trotwood, owner of Green Star Trucking Inc.; and her husband, James Cameron, 81, of Trotwood, an employee of Green Star.

Dayton demolition contractor Steve Rauch. DAN PASCIAK/STAFF

Each was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts mail fraud. Rauch and Sutton Cameron both pleaded not guilty but James Cameron has not submitted a plea for reasons officials have not explained.

Joyce Sutton Cameron is the owner of Green Star Trucking Inc. and former Trotwood mayor. She was mayor from March 2010 to Jan. 2, 2016.

Rauch and Sutton Cameron are scheduled for trial on Nov. 9.

