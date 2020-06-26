2 arrested after Franklin police chase ends in crash in Miami Twp.

The car fled on Interstate 75 north, resulting in a chase.

The pursuit went from I-75 north to I-675 to state Route 48 before the car started heading toward Miami Twp.

The car eventually crashed West Alex Bell Road near Cobble Circle, according to police.

Police requested three medics to the crash scene, including one for someone who suffered a bite from a police K-9, according to initial reports.

The suspect reportedly attempted to ram a Franklin police cruiser, according to initial reports.

Masters and Love were taken into custody and booked into the Warren County Jail.