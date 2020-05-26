X

Man accused of giving alcohol to children and sexually assaulting them

Spencer Eugene Anderson MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL
By Parker PerryKristen Spicker
A Camden man is charged with giving two girls, who were younger than 13 years old, alcohol and raping them.

Spencer Anderson, 40, of Camden, is charged in Dayton Municipal Court with multiple counts of rape involving drugs/intoxicant, rape of a victim under the age of 13 and a count of gross sexual imposition, according to court records.

He was not listed in the Montgomery County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

A statement of facts filed in the case says the assaults allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2009 and June 11, 2018. The court document says Anderson was known to the victims.

The statement of facts says one of the victims told authorities that Anderson assaulted her at least five times and two of those times he provided her alcohol when he did so. The other victim was assaulted at least three times and he provided her alcohol once, the court document says.

The statement of facts says the alleged assaults took place in multiple locations.

