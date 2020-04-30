Man skips trial for crash that seriously injured young son in Riverside

Christopher Charles Kennedy was ordered to appear for a March 9 trial before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton for vehicular assault and endangering children, charges for which he was indicted in April 2020.

Explore Threatening notes indicated there would be a shooting at Wayne High School

Riverside police say Kennedy was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2019, south on Woodman Drive near Eastman Avenue.