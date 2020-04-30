Man skips trial for crash that seriously injured young son in Riverside

A 27-year-old Dayton man is jailed without bond after he reportedly missed his trial earlier this month for a 2019 crash that seriously injured him and his 5-year-old son.
Christopher Charles Kennedy was ordered to appear for a March 9 trial before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton for vehicular assault and endangering children, charges for which he was indicted in April 2020.
Riverside police say Kennedy was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata the afternoon of Aug. 18, 2019, south on Woodman Drive near Eastman Avenue.
Kennedy went off the right side of the road, then crossed both southbound lanes and through a grass median and across both northbound lanes, then went up an embankment to the 5000 block of Eastman Avenue until striking a large tree and coming to rest, according to a Riverside police crash report.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash that happened during daylight hours and dry conditions, police said.
Kennedy and his young son were seriously injured. Kennedy went to Miami Valley Hospital, and the 5-year-old boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the report stated.
