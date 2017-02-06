Piqua man indicted on possession of child pornography charges

Judge Christopher Gee said if Schwarz posted bail he would be prohibited from leaving the state, could not move from his current address without notifying the court and was prohibited from having unsupervised contact with any minor children.

A grand jury in January issued 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance. The charges accuse him of possessing materials depicting children as young as infants in sexually related poses/activities in August 2016. He also faces one felony count of tampering with evidence for allegedly attempting to erase or destroy evidence.