CSU to offer hybrid instruction when it reopens this fall

Citing a significantly lower risk for the COVID-19 infection in Wilberforce than the major metropolitan areas that 45% of its students are from, Central State University will offer students a variety of options when classes start for the fall semester.
The low infection risk is among several other factors the university considered when devising its reopening plan, which was released this week.
“Higher education is a proven game changer for individuals,” CSU President Jack Thomas said in a news release. “When we look at who CSU serves and their individual backgrounds, many are first generation and from lower socio-economic backgrounds. The data and our experiences show that our students greatly benefit from getting a college education. Given where the economy is, it is important that we position CSU to enable these individuals to begin or continue their education journey.”
Shortly after the coronavirus was considered a pandemic and colleges and universities were ordered to shut their campuses, CSU formed the Institutional Response Team, a panel comprised of university personnel who have been in constant contact with local and state health officials. Thomas was in contact with the IRT and part of the decision-making process even before he officially started his tenure on July 1.
As part of the institution’s “rigorous” reopening plan, there will be frequent testing for COVID-19, and facilities will be cleaned more often, he said in a news release.
CSU is offering a combination of in-person and remote learning that includes live, in-classroom and remote video instructions.
Students have the option to participate in one or the other, or both. Those who opt for the hybrid courses will alternate attending in-person and through video conference, according to their assigned cohort, Thomas said.
“With the option to study either in residence or fully online, CSU provides students with choices and the flexibility to begin or continue their education in a format that fits their needs,” Thomas said.
The hybrid education model is designed to quickly shift to 100% virtual learning, as universities across the nation did in the spring, if necessary, he said. The IRT will continue meeting and monitor the virus, and the university will adjust the plan as the situation dictates.
Residence halls are scheduled to open for new students on Sept. 1 and classes begin on Sept. 8.