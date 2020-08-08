CSU to offer hybrid instruction when it reopens this fall

As part of the institution’s “rigorous” reopening plan, there will be frequent testing for COVID-19, and facilities will be cleaned more often, he said in a news release.

CSU is offering a combination of in-person and remote learning that includes live, in-classroom and remote video instructions.

Students have the option to participate in one or the other, or both. Those who opt for the hybrid courses will alternate attending in-person and through video conference, according to their assigned cohort, Thomas said.

“With the option to study either in residence or fully online, CSU provides students with choices and the flexibility to begin or continue their education in a format that fits their needs,” Thomas said.

The hybrid education model is designed to quickly shift to 100% virtual learning, as universities across the nation did in the spring, if necessary, he said. The IRT will continue meeting and monitor the virus, and the university will adjust the plan as the situation dictates.

Residence halls are scheduled to open for new students on Sept. 1 and classes begin on Sept. 8.