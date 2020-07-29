Customs and Border Protection surveilled Dayton anti-racism protests; critics are ‘outraged’

They said they heard from multiple concerned citizens and they questioned how the city and police department decides to seek and authorize the use of outside federal authorities.

Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette said the Dayton Police Department has requested aerial support from various agencies four times in the last two years.

Last year, police requested air support during the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration as well as during the KKK-affiliated hate rally in downtown, he said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is usually the preferred agency of choice, he said.

On June 6, the police requested air support from the Department of Homeland Security for a rally in Dayton that was not as large as expected, and the helicopter was dismissed within an hour, he said.

Currently, police lieutenants are authorized to make a request for air support, but senior command staff are consulted in the process, Parlette said.

Parlette said city administration has instructed Dayton police chief Richard Biehl to amend the process of requesting federal assistance of this kind.

The requests from now on must come from the chief or assistant chief, and in consultation with the city manger, Parlette said.

Commissioner Joseph said the city will need federal help sometimes, such as during the hate rally downtown. But he said there are times when when federal assistance is not wanted or needed, and he wants to make sure there is clear criteria for asking for that help.

“Credit goes to city manager and city’s manager office for realizing upon seeing the aircraft that it was counterproductive and just not needed, and requested that be withdrawn,” Joseph said.

CBP said it provided aerial assistance in 15 cities, which included surveillance by manned and unmanned aircraft. The aircraft were in flight nearly 230 hours, agency data show.

Some people have harshly criticized Customs and Border Protection officers for responding to anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon, and other cities.

Agency officials say federal authorities are helping to stop looting, rioting and violent acts.

The New York Times first reported surveillance activities last month, and earlier this month, The Nation, a left-leaning news publication, reported that it obtained a draft document from the CBP showing that many law enforcement agencies across the nation, including in Dayton, asked for the agency’s assistance related to protests.

Between May 29 and June 10, CBP deployed 38 rotor wing, eight fixed wing and multiple unmanned aircraft systems to assist with civil disturbances across the country, according to a copy of the draft letter.

The draft document states that CBP received a request from the Dayton Police Department to provide transportation of Dayton police and “enhance” officer safety and situational awareness.

The Dayton-area collective of the Ohio National Lawyers Guild said Dayton’s request to the CBP indicate an ongoing intention to surveil people for expressing their support for the movement for Black liberation.

“The safety of the community, and especially organizers working in the movement for Black liberation, is jeopardized by the city’s request,” the group said.

The group says it wants the city to end all collaborations with the CBP and be transparent about how it requested the agency’s assistance in the past. The group calls for transparency if the city or police department in the future requests federal law enforcement support.

In testimony late last month during a Senate oversight hearing, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said CBP deployed its resources to about a dozen states in relation to the protests.

CBP received requests for assistance from state and federal agencies, as well as local police agencies, Morgan said.

The agency told this newspaper that its aircraft’s on-board cameras cannot provide enough resolution or detail to identify people or vehicle license plate numbers.

The agency said, “These cameras can be used to discern rough details such as clothing color, the presence of a backpack, or in some cases whether an individual is carrying an unconcealed weapon that may pose a threat.”