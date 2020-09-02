Dayton airport adds new flight to Sunshine State

From Nov. 7 to April 3, 2021, American Airlines will offer a new weekly flight from Dayton to Miami and vice-versa. Starting Saturday (Nov. 7) the flight will depart Dayton at 6:30 a.m. and depart Miami at 9:30 p.m.

Miami is a major destination that is in high demand during the cold weather months, said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning.