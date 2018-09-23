This is how Dayton partied to open the brand-new Arcade in 1904

This picture postcard postmarked in 1907 shows the main entrance of the Dayton Arcade. The Flemish style facade faces Third Street. DAYTON METRO LIBRARY

The festival drew large crowds eager to see “one of the country’s most modern and complete structures of its kind.” The charity festival, with representatives from St. Elizabeth and Miami Valley hospitals on hand, helped promote the city’s jubilee and its causes.

Inside the Arcade, numerous booths were set up in the interest of “sweet charity.” Visitors of all ages snacked on fruit, popcorn, candy, ice cream and cake.

Near the Fourth Street entrance, a vaudeville show kept guests entertained while a wild animal show with performing bears on loan from the Cincinnati Zoo thrilled.

Music and flowers were there “in a wealth of abundance,” according to newspaper coverage. The Third Regiment Band, National Cash Register Band and the Soldiers Home Band performed in the afternoon and evenings.