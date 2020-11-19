Dayton Art Institute to close temporarily due to rise in coronavirus cases

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the museum again,” Dayton Art Institute Director and CEO Michael R. Roediger said. “With the implementation of new state-wide restrictions this week and Montgomery County issuing a stay-at-home advisory, we felt it was a necessary step to take, in order to help safeguard the health of the community and our staff.”

A 21-day statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is scheduled to begin today and a stay-at-home advisory for Montgomery County also went into effect today.