Dayton Art Institute will shine like never before

“Adding permanent exterior lighting to our building is something we’ve wanted to do for several years, and we are excited to finally make it a reality,” said Michael R. Roediger, DAI director and CEO, in a release.

“We are so thankful for a community who continues to support us and step up to care for the arts, so it’s only appropriate that we are able to unveil this new lighting system just prior to Thanksgiving.”

The new lighting will be able to change colors and patterns for holidays, Oktoberfest, Art Ball and community events and observances.

An aerial view of the newly completed DAI museum building, taken around 1930 by noted Dayton Daily News photographer William Preston Mayfield. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The DAI will also be able to offer custom color schemes for weddings and other rental events.

Following the unveiling this week, a specially programmed lighting display will be featured for the holiday season. Special building lightings will be announced on the museum’s social media pages.

Installation of the lighting system was funded by a Signature Grant from the DP&L Foundation made in honor of the DAI’s 2019 Centennial Celebration.

The museum building was constructed in 1928 and 1929 and opened to the public in 1930. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.