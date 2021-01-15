Dayton board says dismissal of police officer was appropriate

Explore Dayton officers dispute list meant to keep cops honest

A photo of the Dayton Civil Service Board in 2017. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Wortham was employed by the Dayton Police Department from April 2013 to September 2019.

In February 2019, two police officers responded to a call from Wortham at his home on Irving Avenue in Dayton, according to the Civil Service Board’s order decision. A board’s decision does say why police were called to the home.

The officers say they heard Wortham yell “get your ass down here,” and officials claim his comment was captured on an audio recording.

In May 2019, a police detective and sergeant interviewed Wortham about the incident, and he denied making the statement and denied that it was his voice on the recording, the board’s decision states.

But the city filed a civil service charge against him for making false statements and he was found guilty and his employment was ordered to be terminated.

Wortham appealed the disciplinary action to the Civil Service Board, and his case was heard in mid-November.

In testimony, Wortham claimed the comment was made by a neighbor, who was calling his dog, the board decision says.

But the board said testimony from the two responding police officers supported and corroborated each other’s accounts.

Biehl claimed there was no evidence that someone else made the statement. Biehl said police officers who lie are discharged.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl talks about an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 24, 2020. Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The Civil Service Board said the city’s and the police department’s policy is to fire officers who make false statements to their supervisors or during official police business or investigations, hearings, interviews or court proceedings.

The board noted that the statement allegedly Wortham made did not involve the public or police department, but the resulting investigation implicated the accounts and integrity of the officers who responded.

The board says there was enough evidence to determine Wortham’s discipline was appropriate.

Wortham said he is running for the Dayton City Commission.

Commissioner Jeff Mims is running for mayor, meaning his seat is up for grabs, and incumbent Commissioner Darryl Fairchild is running for reelection.