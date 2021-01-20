Dayton Children’s opening Beavercreek hub, consolidating offices

Dayton Children’s Hospital outpatient care center has opened in Beavercreek.
The hub at 1425 North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek consolidates the developmental rehabilitation, lab and imaging services that are currently located in two separate spaces on Dayton-Xenia Road.
The office will mean Dayton Children’s can expand existing services and add sports rehabilitation services. Dayton Children’s specialty services offered include:
- Occupational therapy
- Physical therapy
- Speech therapy
- New sensory integration gym
- New developmental therapy gym
“We are especially excited about our new dedicated sensory integration therapy room for children with autism,” Terry Wiegel, director of rehab services at Dayton Children’s, said in a statement. “This new space will allow us to provide a more conducive environment for treating these kids through therapy.”
Dayton Children’s said the orthopedic rehabilitation service is new to the Beavercreek market and the orthopedic rehab gym will have services such as strength and flexibility equipment, neuromuscular electrical stimulation to activate muscles and improve or retrain them, and dry needling to help relieve muscle pain in a technique similar to acupuncture.
The location will also house Dayton Children’s lab and imaging services.
Several separately-operated practices will move to the building. Pediatric Associates of Dayton will move about a half a mile from its current location at 3140 Dayton-Xenia Road. PriMED Beavercreek Pediatrics and PriMED Family Practice will relocate less than two miles south from its current 2322 Lakeview Drive address with 10 physicians, many of them accepting new patients.
The hospital and the primary care offices will lease space inside the building from Beavercreek-based Mills Development, which built the 35,000-square-foot building on the 12-acre site during the past 14 months. The construction project was reported to be a $12 million project when first announced in 2019.