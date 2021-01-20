Dayton Children’s opening Beavercreek hub, consolidating offices

Dayton Children’s said the orthopedic rehabilitation service is new to the Beavercreek market and the orthopedic rehab gym will have services such as strength and flexibility equipment, neuromuscular electrical stimulation to activate muscles and improve or retrain them, and dry needling to help relieve muscle pain in a technique similar to acupuncture.

The location will also house Dayton Children’s lab and imaging services.

Several separately-operated practices will move to the building. Pediatric Associates of Dayton will move about a half a mile from its current location at 3140 Dayton-Xenia Road. PriMED Beavercreek Pediatrics and PriMED Family Practice will relocate less than two miles south from its current 2322 Lakeview Drive address with 10 physicians, many of them accepting new patients.

The hospital and the primary care offices will lease space inside the building from Beavercreek-based Mills Development, which built the 35,000-square-foot building on the 12-acre site during the past 14 months. The construction project was reported to be a $12 million project when first announced in 2019.