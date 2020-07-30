Dayton defense firms join GSA contract pool

A joint venture between two Dayton-area defense contractors, SierTek, Ltd and Peerless Technologies Corp., has been awarded four government contracts, positioning the companies to compete for future work, the joint venture said Thursday.
The contracts are under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) program.
SierTek-Peerless Joint Venture LLC won contracts giving federal government customers access to the combined capabilities of each company.
OASIS is a multi-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity vehicle that is the only government-wide contract for complex professional services, including program management, consulting, logistics services, engineering, scientific and financial services.
Since the program began in 2013, the government has awarded more than 1,500 task orders worth more than $20 billion to small businesses, the joint venture said in its announcement.
A contract value was not given in this announcement. A government agency can go to an OASIS pool when services are needed, and companies in that pool can compete for the job.
“The SierTek-Peerless JV win of these OASIS contracts will enable two nationally recognized firms, based in the Dayton region, to partner in solving issues of national security and serving federal clients all over the world,” said Peerless President Michael Bridges.
With more than 200 employees, SierTek is the region’s third largest veteran-owned small business.
“SPJV is ready to leverage Peerless’ s five-plus years of experience successfully supporting GSA OASIS customers across the federal government,” said Raul Sierra, SierTek’s president.