Dayton defense firms join GSA contract pool

A contract value was not given in this announcement. A government agency can go to an OASIS pool when services are needed, and companies in that pool can compete for the job.

“The SierTek-Peerless JV win of these OASIS contracts will enable two nationally recognized firms, based in the Dayton region, to partner in solving issues of national security and serving federal clients all over the world,” said Peerless President Michael Bridges.

With more than 200 employees, SierTek is the region’s third largest veteran-owned small business.

“SPJV is ready to leverage Peerless’ s five-plus years of experience successfully supporting GSA OASIS customers across the federal government,” said Raul Sierra, SierTek’s president.