Dayton drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison for causing overdose death

A Dayton man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for causing the overdose death of a Mason man in 2018.
Judge Donald Oda II sentenced Arnold Satterwhite Jr., 25, of Dayton for involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence during an emotional hearing in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Adam Marlow, 24, of Mason was found on Dec. 15, 2018, by his mother dead from fentanyl and cocaine sold to him by Satterwhite.
After the overdose, Mason police used Marlow’s cellphone to communicate with Satterwhite for 13 days, including alleged negotiations of trading a 30-round magazine for drugs. Two detectives confronted him at work in Brookville, three days after Christmas 2018.
Marlow and Satterwhite family members cried during and after Wednesday’s hearing.
Satterwhite’s lawyer, Anthony VanNoy, said Satterwhite grew up with his father in prison and now had a son of his own to care for.
“It’s going to be extremely difficult for him when he comes home,” VanNoy said during the hearing.
Satterwhite apologized and asked for forgiveness.
Oda told Satterwhite in cases like this one, “I’m just a glorified janitor. It’s incumbent on me to clean up the mess as best I can.”