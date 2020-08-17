Dayton health center expands, adds employees

Equitas Health has added exam rooms and capacity at its Dayton health hub.
The LGBTQ-focused community health center said in a statement that the newly completed expansion of the operations at Wright Health Building 1222 S Patterson Blvd. includes more exam rooms, a larger pharmacy, and relocation of administrative offices, including the CEO, to the building.
Equitas Health Medical Center expanded from seven exam rooms to 15 for primary care, LGBTQ+ care, HIV services, gynecology, and dental care. In addition, another three exam rooms will be added for mental health services. The Equitas Health Pharmacy also added more space.
Equitas Health has added local 31 employees over the last two years while expanding services and patients, now up to 83 local staff members.
In 2016, the health care organization, formerly called the AIDS Resource Center Ohio, changed its name to Equitas Health and expanded its mission to more broadly focus on the LGBTQ community.
Equitas is a federally-qualified health center, which accepts patients regardless of type of insurance or if uninsured and has a sliding-fee scale based on patient income. The health hub has primary care, behavioral health, dentistry and other services.
“We have transformed the patient experience at Equitas Health from episodic to connected,” Southwest Ohio Medical Director Dr. Todd Kepler said in a statement. “Our integrated care team is here to help you stay on track with your treatment and make the life changes that will help you reach your health goals.”