Dayton health center expands, adds employees

The LGBTQ-focused community health center said in a statement that the newly completed expansion of the operations at Wright Health Building 1222 S Patterson Blvd. includes more exam rooms, a larger pharmacy, and relocation of administrative offices, including the CEO, to the building.

Equitas Health Medical Center expanded from seven exam rooms to 15 for primary care, LGBTQ+ care, HIV services, gynecology, and dental care. In addition, another three exam rooms will be added for mental health services. The Equitas Health Pharmacy also added more space.