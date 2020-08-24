Dayton Innovation: How this cleaning company is distinctive and proactive

What inspired you to start this business? My background is in accounting, but I have always had a keen interest in creating/owning/operating a business. After much thought and tentative goal setting, I ventured into uncharted territory — and Purdie Cleaning LLC (formerly Purdie Cleaning Services) was born.

How has your business embraced innovation? Our firm is distinct in that it is a homegrown, Cincinnati-based business. We are also privately owned/operated, offer competitive rates, and there is no “middle man” needed in our operations. We communicate and contract directly with clients.

What is your biggest challenge right now? In this unprecedented socio-economic climate, there are certain challenges, primarily procuring and solidifying an enduring employee base. For this reason, Purdie Cleaning LLC has made a point to take a proactive approach in contacting respective contracting facilitators directly.

What is your biggest opportunity right now? We are in a position to expand our business through strategic marketing, customer satisfaction-guided protocol, and guaranteed services: all crucial in the present economic climate.

What do you want readers to know about your business today? African American-based businesses are a great focal point currently. Many companies are striving now more so than ever to diversify and be all-inclusive with staff and clientele. Our firm utilizes a professional background/skill set in order to relate to clients both professionally and personally. We are demonstrative in our employing a staff of diverse backgrounds. Finally, Purdie Cleaning LLC has the human resources required to manage any size project, providing construction and final clean-outs 24/7.

(513) 834-0146 purdiecleaningservices@gmail.com