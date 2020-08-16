Dayton Innovation: The 130 Building owners offer flexible workspace

Describe what your business does: We own and operate over 325,000 square feet of commercial office space in downtown Dayton, including 180 underground parking spaces.

What inspired you to start this business? Downtown Dayton is ripe for growth and opportunity. In our years of engagement in the community, we have seen that growth come to fruition among the vibrant local business community and we are proud to support that growth by offering world-class workspace solutions.

How has your business embraced innovation? Our newly-renovated co-working space, called Daywork 130, offers flexible workspace solutions, including shared co-working areas available for daily reservations and private offices which can be reserved on a monthly basis. We are also making energy-saving improvements to the building through the Ohio PACE program in an effort to make our operations more environmentally friendly. When it comes to tech, our infrastructure is unmatched. We are proud to offer access to every major data provider in the area (12 total), all supported by an onsite fiberoptic hub. This ensures the highest speeds and most seamless internet access for all our tenants, co-workers, and guests alike!

What’s your biggest challenge right now? Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working tirelessly to comply with all local, state and federal guidelines to maintain a safe workplace environment for all our tenants and the community at-large. We strive to ensure that our tenants have safe and secure access to our premises so they can continue to operate and grow their businesses.

What’s your biggest opportunity right now? Due to the explosive demand for our co-working offices, we are expanding Daywork 130 to our 17th floor which boasts panoramic views of Dayton and the Miami River Valley. We anticipate increased demand and continued growth of our co-working space to accommodate any business ventures that need flexible and reliable office space. We are also excited that our restaurant tenants, Table 33 and the Coffee Chamber, are participating in the phased reopening, offering up delicious meals. We encourage people to support these local businesses while staying safe and healthy!

What do you want readers to know about your business today? We are excited to be a part of downtown Dayton’s revitalization through the renovation of the 130 Building. All of our tenants enjoy access to premium amenities located within the 130 Building such as our new, world-class gym on the 2nd floor, a 75-person conference and training room, underground parking, and a recreation room with a bar area and games including ping pong, foosball, billiards and more. We are also proud to be new members of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce! Over the past few months, our entire building has been pressure washed and sealed for the first time in years. We are now in the process of repainting the façade, and adding penthouse signage with the 130 Building logo and colors to match! These improvements have been much needed, but most importantly, show our commitment to the revitalization and future growth of the 130 Building for