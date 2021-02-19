Dayton man accused of ramming woman’s car indicted for witness intimidation

A Dayton man previously accused of hitting a woman’s vehicle while she was driving with her 8-year-old son inside is facing new charges.
A grand jury indicted Damitree McComb, 39, on 14 counts of violating a protection order and intimidation of a witness, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
He was previously indicted on two counts of felonious assault in December.
On Nov. 19, the victim was driving east on West Siebenthaler Avenue when McComb drove behind her and hit the back of her vehicle multiple times, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.
The impact from McComb ramming the vehicle pushed it into oncoming traffic and the woman also hit another vehicle, the document read.
McComb reportedly followed her to a parking lot, got out of his vehicle and kicked the back of her vehicle multiple times before he left.
McComb is scheduled to be arraigned the new indictment next Thursday. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.