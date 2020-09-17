X

Missing Dayton teen found safe; search continues for legally blind man

Vincent Boykin, left, and Hanna Hightower were both reported missing separately earlier this month. Hightower was found safe according to police, but SVU detectives are continuing to search for Boykin.
By Kristen Spicker

A Dayton teenager reported missing earlier this month has been found safe.

Police issued a Missing Critical Alert after Hanna Hightower, an 18-year-old with Autism, was last seen on Sept. 1 on Oxford Avenue.

SVU detectives are continuing to search for a man who is legally blind and was reported missing days after Hightower.

Vincent R. Boykin is a 41-year-old Black man and is about 6′4 and weighs 205 pounds.

He was last heard from on Sept. 6. He parents went to check on him the following morning at his Rockland Drive home, but he was not there.

Boykin can only see shadows and also has mental health challenges.

Dayton police has had multiple extensive search operations for Boykin, including searches involving Equusearch teams.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or 937-333-COPS.

