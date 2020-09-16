Trotwood police investigate death of dementia patient reported missing

The woman, who suffered from dementia, was identified as Sofiya Perel, and she died Tuesday at Maria Joseph Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 4830 Salem Ave., according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Trotwood police were called around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to the facility after the patient who lived on the fourth floor bypassed safety features, including locked doors, according to a release from Trotwood police.