Police: Legally blind man, Dayton teen still missing

A man who is legally blind and a teenager with Autism who both were last seen earlier this month are still missing, according to Dayton police.
Vincent R. Boykin, who is legally blind, was last heard from on Sept. 6. His parents tried to check on him at his Rockland Drive home the next morning, but did not find him.
He can only see shadows and also has mental health challenges.
Boykin, 41, is a Black man with dark hair. He is 6′4 and weighs 205 pounds.
Police are also still working to find Hanna Hightower, 18, who was reported missing after she left the Oxford Avenue area on Sept. 1.
Hightower has Autism and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, purple pajama pants and brown boots.
Anyone who knows of Hightower and Boykins' location should call 911 or 937-333-COPS.