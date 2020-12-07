Dayton officers shoot suspect in domestic violence call

Dayton police officers responding to a domestic violence call late Sunday night in the northeast part of the city shot a man, critically wounding him.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed the officer-involved shooting in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue near Smithville Road.
The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, and the man shot was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but there have been no updates on his condition.
Dayton police have not released more details publicly about the incident.
No officers reportedly were injured.
Investigators have left the scene of the shooting after more than five hours there.
We will continue to update this developing story today.