Dayton plans bunker renovations for its last remaining golf course

After closing two of its golf facilities earlier this year, the city of Dayton is now looking for a golf course architect to design and oversee renovations of the bunkers at Community Golf Club.
The city has not updated the 102-year-old golf facility’s bunkers in about two decades, and the course has issues with drainage and sand, according to city documents.
Community Golf Club has a pair of 18-hole courses: The Hills course and the Dales course.
Dales, the shorter and easier course, has about 27 bunkers spanning about 20,940 square feet, the city said.
Hills, which is longer and more challenging, has about 35 bunkers (42,140 square feet).
The most common complaint from golfers about the Community facility is that its bunkers are subpar, the city said.
“Additionally, our maintenance staff is limited and our current bunkers demand many resources,” the city said in its request for proposals.
The city earlier this year announced it was permanently closing Kittyhawk Golf Center in northeast Dayton and Madden Golf Course in the southwestern part of the city.
City officials said a small share of Dayton residents used its golf facilities, which were losing money and needed major repairs and upgrades.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Golf has been a popular recreation activity during the pandemic, and Community Golf Club has seen increased demand since Kittyhawk and Madden closed.
The city expects to choose an architect later this year and wants the bunker renovations completed by the end of next year.
A study of Dayton’s golf courses by NGF Consulting a couple of years ago says that most bunkers at Community are unplayable.
NGF Consulting recommended the city invest nearly $1.8 million to $2.1 million on upgrades at the facility, including improvements to bunkers, irrigation and cart paths.
The bunkers are in poor condition from factors including damaged sand, poor drainage and visibility issues from shot locations, according to the consultant’s report.
Community’s Hills course plays 6,304 yards from its longest tee, while Dales play 5,302 yards.