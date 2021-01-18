X

Dayton police investigating homicide on Germantown Pike

Dayton police are investigating after a deadly shooting was reported at an apartment on Germantown Pike late Jan. 17, 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
By Kristen Spicker

A homicide is under investigation after Dayton police responded to a shooting reported on Germantown Pike late Sunday evening.

Just after 11 p.m. police received a report of a person shot at an apartment in the 4500 block of Germantown Pike, according to an incident report.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is the second shooting reported in the area this month.

On Jan. 5, a woman was shot down the road 4400 block of Germantown Street after she reportedly damaged a man’s vehicle with a golf club.

The woman was beating on the man’s door when he thought he heard a gunshot, so he shot through the door, hitting the woman, police said.

She was arrested on preliminary criminal damaging and aggravated menacing charges.

