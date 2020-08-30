Dayton protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake set for today

Authorities said Blake, a black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white Kenosha police officer as the 29-year-old Blake was opening the driver’s seat door of his car after a failed attempt by police to arrest him. Blake’s attorney says the shooting left his client paralyzed.

The Dayton protest is set for 2 p.m. at Courthouse Square, an event called “Dayton Stands with Jacob Blake.”