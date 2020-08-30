X

Dayton protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake set for today

The Dayton protest is set for 2 p.m. today at Courthouse Square in Dayton, an event called "Dayton Stands with Jacob Blake." FILE
The Dayton protest is set for 2 p.m. today at Courthouse Square in Dayton, an event called “Dayton Stands with Jacob Blake.” FILE

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By Nick Blizzard

DAYTON – A protest is set in downtown today in opposition of the Aug. 23 Kenosha, Wisc., police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Authorities said Blake, a black man, was shot seven times in the back by a white Kenosha police officer as the 29-year-old Blake was opening the driver’s seat door of his car after a failed attempt by police to arrest him. Blake’s attorney says the shooting left his client paralyzed.

The Dayton protest is set for 2 p.m. at Courthouse Square, an event called “Dayton Stands with Jacob Blake.”

Miami Valley Abolitionists is organizing the local protest. The group is a political organization which “stands for the abolition of all institutions, groups, and structures that contribute to modern-day racial injustice, slavery, and systemic racism,” according to its website.

The website’s home page prominently promotes Black Lives Matter.

Blake’s shooting prompted protests and violence in Kenosha and across the country. Two protesters were killed and another was injured in Wisconsin by a white male teen, authorities said.

Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and other professional sports leagues cancelled games last week following the shooting of Blake.

