Dayton Public Schools to host drive-thru career fair

Dayton Public Schools is hoping to fill 30 positions at a drive-thru career fair next week.
The career fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Welcome Stadium on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
DPS is looking to hire bus drivers, assistant custodian and nutrition services and grounds workers.
Applicants should enter the stadium at Gate D and drive through a designated lane for their area of interest. A department head will stand by the vehicle to interview the candidate.
Participants are required to wear a face mask. A mask will be provided to those who do not have one.
Candidates should bring copies of their resume and a valid driver’s license.
Job postings are available at DaytonPublic.com. Anyone who cannot attend the drive-thru career fair can instead apply online.