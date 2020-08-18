Dayton schools spent $28K on face shields, then state banned them

“At this time, it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer,” CDC documents say. “There is currently not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control.”

The document from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association that Gov. Mike DeWine shared Aug. 4 in announcing Ohio’s K-12 school mask order repeatedly supports wearing a “face covering/mask.”

In his announcement, DeWine said there would be “great leeway” in the execution of the order. He said while doctors had told him shields may not be as effective, he acknowledged that some people might be more comfortable with a face shield.

“We’re not trying to micromanage this,” DeWine said Aug. 4. “The goal is to have the vast, vast majority of people in a room have some facial covering. I think the consensus in the medical community is let’s not nitpick … put something on.”

Many schools ordered computers, cleaning supplies and protective equipment early in the summer after hearing about supply chain problems that could delay deliveries.

Lolli said Dayton Public Schools has had a large number of mask donations, adding that the district and its teachers union have also purchased masks for staff, who will still be interacting in school buildings.

DeWine said FEMA is also helping the state distribute 2 million masks to Ohio’s schools, which serve 1.7 million kids in K-12.

Lolli said DPS will not seek a refund on the face shields it has already bought and will find an alternative use for them.