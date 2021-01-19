Dayton teen killed in Sunday shooting identified

A 17-year-old boy who died following a shooting on Germantown Pike in Dayton Sunday night has been identified.
Jadorian Glass’ cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger
Police received multiple calls about the shooting in the 4500 block of Germantown Pike just after 11 p.m. Sunday.
“My son’s not breathing … Come get my baby. … They shot him in his head,” a woman cried to a 911 dispatcher following the shooting. “Please help my baby, get here now.”
The woman said her son was shot outside, but did not know who shot him.
The shooting is the second reported in the area this month.
A woman was shot a block away on Germantown Street on Jan. 5 after she reportedly damaged a man’s vehicle with a golf club.
The man shot the woman through his apartment door after he thought he heard a gunshot as she was hitting his door, according to Dayton police.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody on preliminary criminal damaging and aggravated menacing charges. It is not clear if she has been formally charged at this time.