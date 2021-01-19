Dayton teen killed in Sunday shooting identified

The shooting is the second reported in the area this month.

A woman was shot a block away on Germantown Street on Jan. 5 after she reportedly damaged a man’s vehicle with a golf club.

The man shot the woman through his apartment door after he thought he heard a gunshot as she was hitting his door, according to Dayton police.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody on preliminary criminal damaging and aggravated menacing charges. It is not clear if she has been formally charged at this time.