Dayton VA personnel receive ‘liquid gold’ COVID vaccines

“The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived,” the VA said in a statement.

“I have no worries, and I do encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” a VA registered nurse, Penny Campbell, said in a video shared by the Dayton VA.

“I’ve worked on the front line since this started, and I just want to do whatever I can to make sure that the community is protected, my family is protected, my patients are protected — and that I’m protected,” said Rhonda Risner, also a VA registered nurse.

“I’m very happy,” said Community Living Center resident Larry Wilson. “I’m very proud to be the first vet to get this shot.”