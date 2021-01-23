Dayton withdraws liquor objection. Operators say it will not be a night club

But city leaders decided to withdraw the objection after the operators signed a cooperation agreement with a variety of conditions that officials hope will prevent the business from becoming a source of problems.

“I am very excited about the possibility of developing a first-class restaurant that will start in the city I love and will grow regionally,” said Demetrius Wright, general manager and part owner of 1Eleven Flavor House. “To help the city feel more comfortable with our operation we agreed to certain restrictions around promoters, hours of operations and entertainment.”

1Eleven Flavor House is opening in the 111 W. First St. office tower. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

In September, Dayton City Attorney Barbara Doseck issued a memo recommending the city object to a liquor permit for 1Eleven Flavor House because Wright used to operate Club Envy and A-List Lounge, at 212 S. Ludlow St.

Club Envy lost its liquor license more than eight years ago because of criminal activities and other public safety problems at the business, and club apparently continued to operate illegally after its permit was revoked, city officials said.

The Greater Downtown Priority Land Use Board late last summer voted unanimously in opposition to the liquor license request. Michael Martin, the land use chairperson at the time , said he is disappointed the city withdrew its objection.

“When somebody makes that many mistakes, to me it’s repeated behavior, and there’s a chance of it being repeated again,” Martin said.

Earlier this month, the Dayton City Commission dropped its objection to the liquor permit after 1Eleven Flavor House signed a cooperation agreement that ensures it will be solely operated as a restaurant, said Martin Gehres, Dayton assistant city attorney.

“Especially during these uncertain times, the city is excited that new investments continue to occur in downtown,” he said. “The city is hopeful that the 1Eleven Flavor House is a success and becomes an asset to downtown’s core.”

The interior of 1Eleven Flavor House, a "comfort and Caribbean" restaurant. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Under the agreement, the operators have agreed to not sublease the restaurant to anyone or bring in DJs, musical acts, promoters or other “club like” entertainment.

The operators also agreed to not host special bar or night club events without the city’s prior written approval, and they are prohibited from charging a cover at the door.

The facility may host events like graduation, retirement parties and wedding receptions, fundraisers and other similar private events.

Wright said 1Eleven will provide great food in a relaxed but sophisticated atmosphere, and it will offer high-quality takeout service and eventually plans to make deliveries.

The restaurant is in a soft opening phase, during which time the restaurant will evaluate what menu items patrons like best, Wright said.

He said he hopes the restaurant will fully open within the next month.

“This is going to be one of the many great restaurants to visit in downtown Dayton,” he said.