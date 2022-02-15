Hamburger icon
Dayton woman charged with OVI after crash that closed Middletown intersection

A car crash this morning in Middletown has closed parts of Ohio 4 and First Avenue until Duke can repair the damage. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Rick McCrabb
Updated 6 minutes ago

A 22-year-old Dayton woman was charged with OVI after she crashed into a power pole and knocked out the power Tuesday morning in downtown Middletown, according to police.

Kendra Decaille also was charged with reasonable control, the accident report said. She told police she drank about two shots of an alcoholic beverage.

She crashed her 2020 Nissan Sentra into a pole near Verity Parkway and First Avenue around 3:15 a.m. today, police said.

Scott Tadych, public works director, said the intersection will be closed until Duke can make the necessary repairs.

Decaille was transported to Kettering Medical Center for jail clearance and a medical evaluation, police said. Once police got to the hospital, she refused medical treatment for possible internal injuries from the traffic crash.

Her arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

