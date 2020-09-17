IDEAS: Deciding how to vote is one of the biggest decision you’ll have to make

And what’s happening at the state and local level to ensure this doesn’t happen again?

Local, state and national leaders who remain silent on this issue condone voter suppression. Our laws should forbid implementing cost-cutting measures that slow mail delivery just weeks before any election. They should guarantee military personnel and other American citizens living abroad have their votes counted. That’s how a democracy works.

We know that U.S. mail and package delivery overseas and domestically has slowed tremendously lately. I’m concerned our military and other Americans abroad will not be able to apply for, receive and have absentee ballots delivered in time to be counted for this election.

Less than a month ago we got a glimpse behind Ohio’s political curtain with the arrest of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder and four others in a nearly $61 million bribery allegation related to HB6, the $1.3 billion nuclear energy bailout. U.S. Attorney David DeVillers in a news conference called the case likely the largest bribery and money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of Ohio.

The Householder scandal is what happens when you live in a state with gerrymandered voting districts at the state and national level for more than a decade. Corruption, plain and simple.

Ohio needs leaders who stand up for peoples’ rights, not bow to political pressure from a super-majority political party.

This year, Ohio citizens have two related responsibilities: not only to decide who to vote for, but how they’ll vote during a worldwide pandemic.

Here are four voting options:

Vote in person on Election Day. Wear a mask at your polling place, as you do when grocery shopping or visiting other public places.

Request an absentee ballot by mail, complete the ballot and mail it to your county board of elections office. Make sure the ballot is postmarked by Nov. 2. Based on our May primary results, this seems the riskiest option if you want your vote to count in Butler County.

Request an absentee ballot and hand-deliver it to your county board of elections drop box before noon on Election Day.

Visit your county board of elections office during designated early voting hours and vote in person until Nov. 2.

Kathy Wyenandt of Liberty Twp. is a Democrat running for the Ohio State Senate in District 4, Butler County.