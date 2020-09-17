VOICES: Postal service vital for veterans and voters now more than ever

Recently, Postmaster General DeJoy appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and I pushed him to provide answers for these delays and to guarantee that absentee voting like we have in Ohio would work for voters.

I was disappointed, however, that the postmaster general did not have an adequate explanation for why our veterans are going without their prescription refills. I pushed him to resolve this unacceptable status quo of delayed medication shipments to our veterans, and I will continue to use my position as a member of the U.S. Senate to demand that our postal service lives up to our expectations.

At the same time, I believe Congress must ensure that the postal service has adequate resources to handle the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, I recently announced that I will cosponsor the bipartisan Postal Service Emergency Act, which provides the postal service with up to $25 billion in targeted COVID-19 relief in addition to the $10 billion in borrowing authority already provided in the CARES Act enacted this spring.

I am committed to making sure the postal service continues to make its deliveries on time and ensure that Americans’ voices are heard at the ballot box this fall.

Note from Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson: The above are excerpts from an opinion piece written by Sen. Rob Portman that first appeared in the Cincinnati Enquirer.